Tan France feels like an outsider in the fashion industry.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star believes people in the style world disapprove of him because he doesn’t “live by trends” or worry about his outfits being “last season”- but he doesn’t care.

He said: “Believe me, just because I have fame and I have wealth, I still feel sometimes like the fashion industry thinks there are certain people who aren’t right for it.

“I’m positive they would say that about me because I don’t deck myself in designer clothing, I don’t care that much about the hottest new trend.

“If a trend works for me, I will embrace it. But do I live by trends? Do I change my clothes every three months and not wear things any more because they were ‘last season’? Absolutely not.

“I’m positive that I’m excluded from the fashion industry because of that, but I don't care.

“I care so much more about style for myself, making myself feel good, and pushing that agenda forward onto other people who feel like they’re excluded from the fashion industry.”

The 37-year-old stylist found it helpful to continue getting dressed up during lockdown, even if he wasn’t going to see anyone that day.

He told Grazia.co.uk: “Normally for a call, I do get dressed up. I wouldn’t wear a chunky boot or something that’s uncomfortable on my feet, but I still dressed up.

“Every Zoom call, I would put on an outfit. That is one of the things that I have really championed throughout this.

“I know that many people are in a position where they’re not buying new things, however, if you are feeling a bit down, just pop something on that makes you feel good.

“That was something important to me. It’s the easiest way to perk yourself up.

“Whether we’re in lockdown or in real life, putting something on your body that makes you feel nice, it changes your mood for the day.

“If you know that you’ve made zero effect on your wardrobe that day, it’s going to make you feel crappy about yourself.”