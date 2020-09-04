Queen Elizabeth eats burgers with a knife and fork.

The 94-year-old monarch was taught to not eat with her hands, and instead has the juicy patties prepared in a way so that she can eat them with a knife and fork.

Darren McGrady, her former chef, told Insider: ''Her Majesty's Victorian upbringing dictates that the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea.

''They would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork.''

The Queen is not a fan of fast-food, and so the beef burgers the Royal family are presented with are actually made from the deer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

They are also stuffed with other ingredients, including cranberries, before they're consumed by the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Queen is set to host a drive-in cinema on her Sandringham estate.

The gardens of the monarch's home in Norfolk will host a special set of drive-in movie nights in September, costing £32.50 per car.

The estate said: ''Enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your car in the wonderful setting of Sandringham Country Park.

''We have selected some great street food vendors to join us at each performance. Upgrade your ticket for just £7.50 to add deckchair, table, popcorn and separate area to the side of your vehicle.''

Movies set to be screened include the war drama '1917' and 'Rocketman', as well as 'Toy Story', 'The Greatest Showman', 'Moana', 'Grease' and 'A Star Is Born'.

The Queen is currently holidaying at Balmoral, but she will not return to Buckingham Palace as usual after her break and will instead head to Windsor Castle.

It's also been suggested that the Queen will return to Sandringham at Christmas.