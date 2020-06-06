Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own food menu.

Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef for Buckingham Palace for 15 years, has revealed the British monarch's pooches were treated like royalty themselves and he would regularly make meals for them, too.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Darren said: ''I didn't expect to be cooking for the Queen's dogs, when I started working at Buckingham Palace. I thought I was going to be cooking for kings, queens and presidents. I did eventually, but one of the first jobs I had was cooking for the corgis - the Royal Corgis - making fresh food every day. The corgis had their own menu. They sleep in like little wicker baskets in the corgi room and looked after by two footman called Doggie 1 and Doggie 2, that's what they called them. The most important part of the meat was everything had to be cut into a fine dice ... to be sure there were no bones at all in the meat. Imagine if any of the dogs were to choke on the - I'd be in real trouble.''

In October 2018, it was revealed Queen Elizabeth's last corgi passed away, leaving her with her two dorgis - dachshund and corgi crosses - called Candy and Vulcan.

A source said at the time: ''Whisper was a friendly chap and followed her everywhere. The Queen has quickly become very attached to the dog. The Fenwicks looked after their corgis like the Queen did so she knew there would be no problem if Whisper came to the Palace. When the dog was born it was named Wispa after the chocolate bar. The Queen thought it was a bit obscure and preferred the proper spelling.''

Whisper was gifted to the Queen two years ago, following the passing of Bill Fenwick, a former Sandringham gamekeeper, and the monarch took the pooch on as her own. Fenwick's late wife Nancy used to look after the Queen's corgis when she was away on royal duties.