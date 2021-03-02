Quavo cannot believe he's "on the screen" with Robert De Niro and "kicked it with him".
Quavo has hailed his 'Wash Me In The River' co-star Robert De Niro "a nice dude".
The Migos rapper is set to make his movie debut as killer Coyote in Randall Emmett's upcoming action-thriller, and he couldn't wait to get home and tell his mom how cool the Hollywood legend is and that he'd heard of his hip-hop group.
On what it was like working with De Niro, he shared: “I said what’s up to him. I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took, and he was just like, ‘For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?’
“I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.’ It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude.”
The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker also spilled details about his character, who he described as a “ruthless gangster, ruthless killer named Coyote.”
And Quavo admitted it was a very "different" experience shooting a movie
He added to Billboard: “It’s just an honour to be on the screen with Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and John Malkovich.
“I’m just blessed and I can’t wait for y’all to see it. It’s a very action-packed movie. I had fun doing it. I stayed in Puerto Rico shooting for a whole month grinding. There was some long film days. Them film days are different. It’s like you’re shooting a video all day.”
The script penned by Adam Taylor Barker centres on a recovering opioid addict who is hell-bent on revenge on the two dealers who sold the drugs that caused the death of his fiance. However, he has two policemen hot on his tail.
