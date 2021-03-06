'Promising Young Woman' was the big winner at the 2021 Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Emerald Fennell's black comedy starring Carey Mulligan as Cassie Thomas dominated the evening, scoring multiple accolades, including Best Picture and Best Actress for the 35-year-old star.

Accepting her awards via video call, Carey said: "This opportunity was really the chance of a lifetime and I'm so grateful to her."

The director and screenwriter also won Best Original Screenplay, Best First Feature and Filmmaker on the Rise.

Emerald, also 35, said of the former honour: "It just seems completely extraordinary that this script that was in my head for years and years listening to Paris Hilton and Britney Spears until everything was a pink, sparkly blur, for it to have come all of the way to Hollywood and to be awarded this unbelievable honor is truly extraordinary."

The thriller follows a young woman, traumatised by a tragic event in her past, who seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

The likes of 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal', 'Da 5 Bloods', 'The Invisible Man', 'Birds of Prey', and 'Minari' were also honoured during the virtual ceremony on Friday night (05.03.21).

A number of special honours were also handed out, including the Trailblazer Award, which was handed to DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON.

The wrestler-turned-actor was recognised for speaking out on "important topics and advocating for change".

A clip was played showing the 'Jumanji' star's efforts to support the Black Lives Matter movement and highlighting his charity work.

Moved by the video, he said: "My friends, whom I have known and grown with, all of you over the years as we have gone down this road — and what a privilege it has been and what an honor it has been to receive this honor from you guys."

Elsewhere, Zack Snyder took home the Valiant Award, and the Impact Award went to 'Judas And The Black Messiah'.

The latter follows the story of Black Panther Party head Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and FBI infiltrator William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield).

HCA Founder Scott Menzel said in a statement: “While 2020 was a year of much difficulty for many around the world, we are forever grateful to the filmmakers, storytellers, and studios who went above and beyond to find new ways to release their films to audiences. The films that the members of the Hollywood Critics Association nominated were amongst some of the most diverse and inclusive stories that we’ve seen on-screen in quite some time. Our mission has always been to highlight all voices and I believe it is reflective in our winners tonight. Congrats to all.”