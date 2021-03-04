Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her Indian roots inspired her to start her natural haircare line.

The 38-year-old actress recently launched her affordable brand Anomaly at Target, and she's explained that they used the likes of eucalyptus and rosemary in their formulas because it was "very crucial" for her to use what "nature has provided us with".

She said: "India definitely uses plants and a lot of natural beauty. This is why we have eucalyptus, charcoal, and rosemary in the formulas. We've used a lot of natural product within the line that provide nourishment to your hair. It was very crucial to me to incorporate the natural elements that nature has provided us."

Anomaly also prides itself on being sustainable and Priyanka shared how they blew most of their budget on making "superior formulas" over the packaging, but still managed to achieve a "beautiful" looking product.

The 'Baywatch' star added to InStyle: "It was really important for me to actually say "100% plastic trash" on the bottles because we're so proud to say it was made from trash. I knew it was going to be a huge part of the messaging, but it's also highlighting the fact that even though we used recycled plastic trash, the bottles still look beautiful and stand out in the haircare aisle because they don't scream gender or labels. The bottle caps actually only cost three cents to make. Because we spent so little on the packaging, we had a massive budget to focus on creating superior formulas."

The 'White Tiger' star spilled which products are her favourites and admitted it "shocks" her how good the Smoothing Conditioner is for taming her locks when they are frizzy.

She added: "Usually, I use the Hydrating Shampoo and the Smoothing Conditioner. My hair is typically on the drier side and I'm in the chair so much that I constantly have products in my hair and I'm getting it blow-dried almost every day. The Hydrating Shampoo is really helpful; it doesn't strip my hair of all the necessary nutrients. My hair gets frizzy sometimes and the Smoothing Conditioner just puts it back in place. I can air dry my hair and it falls like I blow-dried it. Every time I use it and I air dry my hair, it shocks me."