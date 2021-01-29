Priyanka Chopra Jonas has called on fashion and beauty brands to take "responsibility” for the waste they create.

The 'Baywatch' actress - who was recently named an Ambassador for Positive Change by The British Fashion Council - is set to launch her own haircare brand, Anomaly, at budget superstore Target on February 1, and explained that she decided to create the products because she saw a "gap" in the market for a haircare brand that is both sustainable and affordable.

Priyanka recalled how growing up all of the best hair products were really expensive, while she insisted she's always been conscious of how much she consumes.

She said: "I have a really important relationship with my hair.

“I remember when I used to go to buy shampoo as a 15, 16 year old, just about discovering my teenage vanity at that point, all the really amazing, good stuff was so expensive. I’ve always been aware of what I use and what I consume. I saw that in hair care, we’ve not really had environmentally sustainable sort of hair care which is clean and really good for you but also affordable for everyone.”

The 38-year-old actress - who is married to Nick Jonas - insisted that "beauty shouldn't cost the earth” and implored brands to do more to become more environmentally-friendly and reduce their carbon footprint.

She added: "I think it’s high time that beauty and fashion take responsibility. You know, take responsibility on how much waste there is being created in the earth ... Beauty shouldn’t cost us the earth. As large as the beauty market is, that’s how large our responsibility should be.”

Elsewhere, Priyanka opened up about her battle with low self-esteem and being “super conscious” about her looks in her 20s.

Now she’s in her 30s, the ‘White Tiger’ star has come to learn that beauty is not about how others look at you, but how you see yourself.

She added to WWD.com “I’ve had low self-esteem. When I was growing up, I was really aware and conscious of the way I looked, how my weight was, how my colour was, the fact that I had dry skin, my hair was super frizzy. I used to be super conscious about every part about everything about myself.”

“Beauty has become a very intimate experience now. For me, beauty is not about everyone else. Beauty for me is when I look in the mirror, how I feel. And when you feel beautiful, when you feel confident, that’s what the world sees. It shouldn’t be how people look at you, it should be about how you look at yourself. And that took me a long time to understand, by the way. Now in my 30s, I can tell you that. In my 20s, that was not the case.”