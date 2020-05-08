Princess Love has filed for divorce from Ray J.

On Tuesday (05.05.20), the 'Love and Hip Hop' star filed papers to officially end her turbulent four-year marriage to the 39-year-old singer, TMZ reports.

The pair went through a huge public bust-up in November when the then-pregnant model accused her spouse of leaving her and their daughter Melody, now two, stranded in Las Vegas following an argument.

Princess, 35, and Ray J have been living apart ever since, although the model gave birth to their son Epik Ray Norwood, in late December.

And recently, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ray J alleged his wife was refusing to let him come to her house to see their two children without him first completing 14 days of strict quarantine.

Ray claimed Princess is keeping tabs on his social media accounts to make sure he doesn't meet up with any friends, and said if he breaks quarantine, he has to start over again before he can see his kids.

He told Page Six: ''I'm lonely right now. I don't want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, 'If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over.' So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.

''She said I got to put in seven days alone, and I'm good with the seven, but she really want me to do 14, so it's hard to look at the 13 days left.''

While Princess is staying at her luxury Beverly Hills home with the children, her estranged husband is living in a bachelor pad nearby with their dogs, but visited the family home every day prior to the global health crisis.