Princess Eugenie has praised a group of ''inspirational men'' who have been running from Liverpool to London for charity.

The 30-year-old royal has highlighted the fundraising efforts of four guys, who undertook the gruelling 240-mile run to raise funds for James' Place, a centre which offers support to suicidal men.

Eugenie wrote on Instagram: ''During these unprecedented times there have been so many incredible stories of people achieving amazing things in support of much needed charities.

''Today, I wanted to highlight four inspirational men @theworldrun2020 who are in the midst of a 240 mile run from Liverpool to London, they are looking to complete in 8 days. That's over a marathon a day! (sic)''

The Liverpool facility was established in 2018 by Claire Milford Haven in honour of her son James Wentworth-Stanley, who was a friend of the princess, 12 years after he took his own life, and Eugenie was delighted to see them help raise ''vital'' funds so the centre can continue to help those in crisis.

Eugenie added: ''They have taken on this mammoth challenge for a cause extremely close to my heart @jamesplaceuk James' Place offers life-saving support for men in a suicidal crisis. Since their first centre opened in Liverpool in 2018, they have supported over 300 men in their darkest moments.

''These guys are now running in order to help fund the opening of the second James' Place in Hackney, London.

''Suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50, access to the right support can change this.

I just wanted to give a massive shout out and hats off to these amazing guys for taking on this challenge and raising vital funds for James' Place.(sic)''