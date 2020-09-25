Princess Eugenie is pregnant.

The 30-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York - and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together, Buckingham Palace have announced.

An official statement said: ''Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

''The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.''

And Eugenie also shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Jack's hands holding a pair of baby booties.

She wrote: ''Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....[baby emoji] (sic)''

The royal is 10th in line to the throne, and her baby will be 11th, pushing her uncle, Prince Edward, down in the line of succession.

The couple married in 2018 after seven years of dating, and speaking after they got engaged, the princess revealed the queen was one of the first people to find out they were planning to wed after Jack popped the question while they were on holiday.

She said at the time: ''Granny actually knew right at the beginning, she was one of the very few people at the beginning, we left her this weekend and had a lovely time and she was very happy, as was my grandfather.''

Earlier this week, it wasn't her own offspring that Eugenie was celebrating, but a pair of baby koalas that had been named after her and her husband at Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in New South Wales.

The princess reposted a video from the facility of baby Eugenie and Jack on Instagram and wrote: ''These two little baby koalas are living safely at @featherdalewildlifepark in a wonderful habitat after the devastating bushfires earlier this year and we are honoured that they have been named after Jack and I.

''So proud to be a part of rebuilding and supporting these sanctuaries.''

The princess also shared a video of her namesake koala looking at the camera.

She wrote: ''Eugenie's a bit cheeky...winking to the world.''