Princess Eugenie is ''honoured'' to have had a baby koala named after her.

The 30-year-old royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank now have some furry namesakes at Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in New South Wales after the zoo welcomed two new joeys.

The princess reposted a video from the facility of baby Eugenie and Jack on Instagram and wrote: ''These two little baby koalas are living safely at @featherdalewildlifepark in a wonderful habitat after the devastating bushfires earlier this year and we are honoured that they have been named after Jack and I.

''So proud to be a part of rebuilding and supporting these sanctuaries.''

The princess also shared a video of her namesake koala looking at the camera.

She wrote: ''Eugenie's a bit cheeky...winking to the world.''

During her gap year in 2009, Eugenie visited Mogo Wildlife Park - which was acquired by Featherdale last year - and has supported their work ever since.

The zoo closed earlier this year due to bushfires, but was able to reopen in March thanks to the efforts of its staff, who stayed to fight the blaze in order to save the park.

And to mark its reopening, Eugenie shared previously-unseen photos from when she and her aunt Jane Ferguson went to the animals.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I was lucky enough to go to @mogowildlifepark in 2009 while visiting my aunt in Australia.

''It was such an incredible experience to be with the animals and meet such a dedicated team of people supporting these magnificent creatures.

''Mogo Wildlife Park reopened this past weekend after the devastating bushfires threatened the park and lives of the keepers and animals.''