Princess Eugenie doesn't want her child to have a royal title.

The 30-year-old royal is expecting her first child with Jack Brooksbank and they are reportedly keen that their son or daughter doesn't have any kind of royal title, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie.

A source told Vanity Fair magazine: ''Even if the Queen offered them a title as a gift, it's not Eugenie or Jack's desire for their child to have a title. Eugenie knows that a title can be a curse as well as a blessing and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living. Titles really don't matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy healthy child.''

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's happy news was confirmed last week.

An official statement said: ''Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.''

And Eugenie also shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her and Jack's hands holding a pair of baby booties.

She wrote: ''Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.... (sic)''

The couple married in 2018 after seven years of dating, and speaking after they got engaged, the princess revealed the Queen was one of the first to find out they were planning to wed after Jack popped the question while they were on holiday.

She said at the time: ''Yes, granny actually knew right at the beginning, she was one of the very few people at the beginning, we left her this weekend and had a lovely time and she was very happy, as was my grandfather.''