Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank ''jumped at the chance'' to volunteer for The Salvation Army.

The 30-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - and her spouse helped stack trolleys full of food to be sent the charity's food banks in the UK, and the couple couldn't be more thrilled to have been able to offer their help.

Alongside a series of snaps of the pair hard at work in hi-vis vests, Eugenie - who tied the knot with the 34-year-old wine merchant at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018 - wrote on Instagram: ''Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people.

''In the past few years I have witnessed first-hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance.

''As a group of volunteers, we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much-needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK.

''Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk.''

Eugenie is known for her charitable work, and in 2017, she helped to raise £400,000 to help raise awareness about elephant and rhinoceros poaching across Africa.

Prior to that, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter - who has an older sister, 31-year-old Princess Beatrice - visited the teenage cancer unit at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with her mother.

And during her visit, Eugenie praised the medical experts at the centre who work with those battling the disease, and to listen to the stories of the cancer sufferers.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''I think it's so important to come here and learn. To come and experience that from as a teenager, when I was 18, but also to hear all the amazing things these units have done for teenagers and for the way you have outlook on your diagnoses.''