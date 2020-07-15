Prince Louis wants to ''cuddle everything''.

The two-year-old prince's mother, Duchess Catherine admitted her youngest child ''doesn't understand'' social distancing measures which are in place to slow the spread of coronavirus because he loves physical contact with other children.

She said: ''Louis doesn't understand social distancing.

''He goes out wanting to cuddle everything. Especially babies younger than him... If you put Louis down, he's off.''

The 38-year-old royal - who also has Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, with husband Prince William - admitted she's felt like a ''feeding machine'' over the last few months because her children are constantly hungry.

Speaking on 'BBC Breakfast', she said: ''My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine for them.''

Catherine admitted having to homeschool her children due to schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic had been a ''challenge'' but she's enjoyed having more time with her brood.

She said: ''It's been challenging. Some parts have been really positive, spending extra time with the kids, everything like that, but it is equally stressful.

''You are in confined spaces... And having to home school, that was a challenge. I always had a respect for teachers before, but now I have a newfound respect for them.''

And now, like many working parents, the duchess faces the challenge of returning to work with more face-to-face royal duties and having to cut back on the recent weeks of quality time with her kids.

She said: '''How do you extend that umbilical cord from having had that precious time together? I know from a personal perspective, having all that extra time together as a family, but then being able to step back again and go back to how things were. It's really hard for lots of families.''