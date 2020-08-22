The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are converting the guest house at their new mansion for her mother Doria Ragland.

The royal couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - recently bought an 18,000-square-foot home in Montecito, California and the two-bedroom guest house will serve as a second home for Doria, 63, who resides in Los Angeles.

A source told Us Weekly: ''They're converting the guesthouse into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between LA and Montecito.''

And Harry and Meghan have been catching up with local residents as they settle into their new home.

An insider explained: ''They've already met Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who are locals. Orlando voicing Prince Harry in [the HBO Max comedy series] 'The Prince' has become an inside joke between them. If you're going to shadow someone, it may as well be the real deal! And there's obviously Ellen [DeGeneres], who Meghan knows from way back.

''Many of the locals are CEOs and financiers and their families. They're not the type of people to sell them out. Harry and Meghan finally feel happy, safe and home!''

Meanwhile, Harry, 35, and 39-year-old Meghan's new home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms and the five-acre grounds include ancient olive trees rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, children's cottage and a pool.

The main house also has a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, gym, game room, arcade, screening room, wine cellar and five-car garage, and has reportedly updated with the latest Lutron lighting systems and Crestron, including iPad control.

For added privacy, there are multiple access gates before anyone can get near the abode.

The royal couple moved into their new home last month, after previously staying in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion since moving to Los Angeles earlier this year.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Meghan and Harry finally feel like they are on their own, and it feels great. They bought this house without help from his family, they aren't using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It's truly theirs and they can't wait to make it a home.

''Meghan and Harry were totally blown away by Tyler's generosity.

''They are so excited to truly begin their life together in California, but they'll never forget the kindness that he showed them.''