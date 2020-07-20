Prince Andrew was able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on Friday (17.07.20).

The 31-year-old royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and was able to keep to tradition in being escorted to her groom by her father because the couple had been isolating with her parents at Royal Lodge in the weeks before the intimate service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: ''The bride was walked down the aisle by her father.''

Edoardo's three-year-old son, Wolfie, was best man and page boy at the service, while Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and the groom's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, read ''two of the couple's favourite poems'', 'I carry you in my heart' by E. E. Cummings and 'Sonnet 116' by William Shakespeare.

The service also included St Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13, but there was no singing.

Buckingham Palace said: ''In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played - but not sung.''

Meanwhile, two more official photos of the happy couple have been released by the royal family, hours after Edoardo shared them on Instagram before quickly deleting the post.

In one, the groom gazed at his wife as he clasped his hand, while the second showed the couple grinning as they walked down some steps and emerged from the trees.

A tweet alongside the pictures read: ''Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. #RoyalWedding (sic)''

The third photo from the property tycoon's post featured the couple almost in silhouette as they gazed into the distance, with the bride - who wore a vintage dress owned by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and the tiara the monarch wore at her own wedding to Prince Philip - touching her hair.