Precious Lee stars in Versace's new ad campaign alongside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

The 31-year-old plus-size model showcases the spring/summer 2021 under-the-sea-themed Versace dress and the fashion house's La Medusa handbag in the photographs by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Mona Tougaard, Mica Argañaraz, Raphael Balzer and Simone Bricchi join the trio in the visual campaign, which also includes a short film, out now.

Designer Donatella Versace commented: “With these images I wanted to portray the modern Medusa. Or better, to highlight how her many faces can be drastically different from one another and every woman can actually be Medusa.

“All of us, with our differences and unique characters, we can express ourselves also in the way we decide to dress. The same thing is true for me, of course. We live in a world in which gender differences are no longer important and we have been given a kind of freedom like never before. Let’s use it and use it well!”

After Precious walked the runway for the 2021 spring/summer collection, which marked the first time Versace had included plus-size models at their catwalks, Donatella, 65, gushed over her appearance.

She wrote: "Welcome to the Versace family @preciousleexoxo. You killed it on the runway!!!”

To which, the model replied: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for raising the bar. I know how much this means and I will always cherish it. Not one little black girl can say they can’t because we can, we always could and when you stay true, you will."

Meanwhile, it marks the second time Hailey, 24, has worked on a Versace campaign after she was the face of their Dylan Turquoise perfume in 2020.