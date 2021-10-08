Precious Lee predicts that the fashion industry is set to see "more pivotal changes".

The 31-year-old curve model has insisted the fashion houses that "embrace" what is "aligned" with their customers, and hold "accountable abusive, suppressive, or oppressive" behaviour will "thrive".

She told W magazine: "We are going to see more pivotal changes in the industry because people have a sense of fire now.

"The fashion industry is going to have to continue to be accountable, and interactive with the consumer.

"People are standing up for themselves and saying no to what is abusive, suppressive, or oppressive, and things that are not aligned with who we are.

"Because of that, I don’t think that falling back into the same patterns is possible.

"It’s a whole new world, and the ones who are going to thrive are those who are going to embrace that authentically, not performatively."

Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty - who has walked the runway for the likes of Versace and Michael Kors - revealed her biggest style inspirations are her parents, who she always consults for outfit advice before attending major events.

Precious laughed about the fact she used to be embarrassed by her dad wearing his Versace shirt unbuttoned, as she now "can't be without cleavage, a red lip, animal print, and Versace."

She said: "My parents. Anytime we go anywhere, you’re guaranteed to hear people come up to them to tell them how amazing they look. My dad walks around, and people are like, 'Whoa! Love that hat, those boots, that belt.' With my mom, it’s, 'Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful. Where did you get that?'

When I was a kid, I cried when my mom wore animal print or red lipstick. I cried when my dad would wear his Versace button-down open, with his gold chains and his chest hair. I would climb up and try to button his shirt, like, No, I hate it! Now, you cannot find me without cleavage, not in a red lip, animal print, and Versace. It’s hilarious."

She added: "When I get dressed for a big event, I’ll call. 'Dad, what do you think of this?' Or I’ll call my mom. We’re so collaborative. I trust their opinions because they never want to look like anyone else in the world, and I don’t, either."