Power Trip's Riley Gale has died.

The thrash metal band's frontman sadly passed away, aged 35, on August 24, his family has confirmed.

Riley's bandmates Blake Ibanez, Chris Ulsh, Nick Stewart and Chris Whetzel have paid tribute to their ''brother'' and said they will ''never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind''.

In a statement posted on the Dallas group's social media pages, they wrote: ''It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

''Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.''

The 'Firing Squad' vocalist's family have asked for privacy and for donations to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers.

They added: ''Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time.

''In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities.''

Riley formed Power Trip in 2008, in between an office job and studying at University of North Texas

The band have released two studio albums, 2013's 'Manifest Decimation' and 'Nightmare Logic', and they were said to be working on a new record.

Power Trip have supported the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Opeth and Hatebreed, to name a few.

Riley's cause of death is unknown at the time of writing.