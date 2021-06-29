Pop Smoke's family "appreciate" Travis Scott's tribute to the late rapper in his Dior collection.

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker has paid homage to the Brooklyn drill legend - who was murdered in Los Angeles in February 2020 - by designing a white top featuring his face and the lyrics to Smoke's aptly titled single, 'Dior', for his men's spring 2022 collection, Cactus Jack Dior, for the French fashion house.

And Smoke's brother, Obasi Jackson, has given his seal of approval of the tribute piece.

He told TMZ: "Me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that he [Scott] is trying to create around Pop, and definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that he's trying to push forward in this time."

Smoke loved fashion and frequented Paris Fashion Week.

As well as loving Dior, the 'Fashion' rapper was a big fan of Virgil Abloh.

The music star worked with the Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and Off-White CEO on his album cover and the music video for 'Shake the Room' and Smoke's manager Steven Victor previously revealed he admired how far Virgil had progressed in his career.

He said: "The artwork was such a sensitive subject. Pop had real respect and appreciation for Virgil for a number of reasons but, most importantly, he represents what Pop believed - that anything is possible. Virgil is the first art director of African descent for Louis Vuitton - it's incredible. In everything he did, Pop's message was, and still is, that anything is possible and he wants kids all over the world to really believe that and to believe in themselves."

Victor also revealed he had ambitions to create his own designs before he died.

He said: "I thought it was ambitious. I would take it in stride super early on and thought let's focus on the music first and once you're stable as an artist then let's dabble. He would always talk about fashion. I thought he was just saying it because it was cool for rappers to say. Then over the months, I saw he did have his own sense of style."