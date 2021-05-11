Pippa Bennett-Warner has joined the cast of the untitled murder mystery thriller with Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo.
Pippa Bennett-Warner has joined the cast of a new murder mystery thriller.
The 'Gangs of London' star will feature alongside Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo in the untitled project for Searchlight Pictures.
The film is being directed by Tom George and is set in 1950s London as a desperate Hollywood movie producer hopes to turn a popular West End play into a film. When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within the city's glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.
Mark Chappell has penned the screenplay while Damian Jones is producing the movie for Searchlight Pictures.
Pippa is known for her roles in TV series such as 'Harlots' and 'Sick Note' while she made film appearances in 'The Foreigner' and 'Johnny English Strikes Again'.
Saoirse recently starred with Kate Winslet in the historical drama 'Ammonite' where her character Charlotte Murchison romped with the 'Titanic' star's alter ego Mary Anning, with Winslet explaining how the pair took charge of the passionate scene.
She said: "Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves.
"It's definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'
"I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on 'Ammonite'. And I felt by far the least self-conscious."
St. Vincent drops yet another video ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album 'Daddy's Home', this time for track number...
This news certainly puts a smile on our faces.
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
Eilis Lacey's life in Ireland has drawn to a standstill, there's no work and her...
Director John Crowley and writer Nick Hornby never even try to temper the flood of...
Taking your first steps into adulthood is never easy, but for a young Irish woman...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...