Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being lined up to replace Harrison Ford as the lead star of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being lined up to replace Harrison Ford in the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise.
The ‘Fleabag’ star will star opposite the veteran actor in his upcoming fifth outing as the adventurer and it’s been claimed producers are keen for her to lead the next movie in the series as a female version of the archaeology professor.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that producer Kathleen Kennedy wants to make “big, bold changes” to the franchise.
They added: “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe.”
A spokesperson for the producer declined to comment, while Phoebe’s representatives failed to respond.
Last month, it was reported filming on the new 'Indiana Jones' movie had been pushed back three months as a result of 79-year-old Harrison’s shoulder injury, which he sustained in a choreographed fight scene.
An insider said: "It is Harrison's last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing.
"After the initial delays everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.
"The film's bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it's chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.
"It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend."
Ford is known for doing his own stunts on set and Spielberg once confessed he was an "idiot" for letting the star take on risky scenes, such as the boulder run in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.
Finally, after 11 Siouxsie and The Banshees albums and four Creatures albums, the inspirational and influential lead singer of both bands - Siouxsie...
Eleven Iron Maiden tracks inspired by classic works of literature.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...