Phoebe Dynevor is to star in and executive produce the Amazon film 'The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne'.
Phoebe Dynevor will executive produce and star in 'The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne'.
The 'Bridgerton' actress has been tapped to lead the cast of the Amazon film based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Stroud and helmed by James Bobin.
The film is set in a fragmented future England, where gunfights and monsters collide, and where formidable outlaw Scarlett McCain battles against the odds on a daily basis.
When Scarlett discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road, there is only one survivor – the hapless youth Albert Browne.
The pair soon face new and implacable enemies are on their heels and a relentless pursuit that continues across the broken landscape of England. Scarlett must fight to uncover the secrets of Albert's past and come to terms with the implications of her own.
Joe Tracz is adapting the screenplay with Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey's Temple Hill Entertainment producing the flick. John Fischer and George Berman brought them the rights to the book and will oversee the movie for the company.
Meanwhile, Phoebe is set to star alongside Alden Ehrenreich in the movie 'Fair Play'.
The picture will be written and directed by Chloe Domont and is set after a woman's promotion at a cut-throat hedge fund sends her relationship with her partner on a downward spiral and threatens to unravel more than just their recent engagement.
Phoebe shot to fame after playing Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama and she credits the programme for "changing her life" in several ways.
The 26-year-old actress said: "I'd say 'Bridgerton' has definitely changed my life. But not only in the things that have come from the job, but also just the experience of it and meeting the most incredible people; just learning so much from working so hard for that period of time."
Here are the full winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...