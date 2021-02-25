Phoebe Dynevor has made her modelling debut in Self-Portrait's new Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

The 'Bridgerton' star swapped out the tight corsets she wore to portray Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama for comfier attire for Nigel Shafran's shoot to show off the upcoming collection by the popular fashion label's creative director, Han Chong.

In a statement, the 25-year-old actress said: "I was delighted and honoured that Han chose me to work with him and such a talented team on his latest collection. I first spotted one of his dresses on a photoshoot and it was an instant love affair.

"Han's collections for Self-Portrait have always been an inspiration, I love the strong structures he creates from such delicate and stunning fabrics and this collection is a testament to his incredible work. I'm so proud to be a part of this new project and hope to have a chance to wear the pieces when life goes back to normal again!"Self-Portrait's attire is popular among A-listers such as the Duchess of Sussex, Khloe Kardashian and Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, the 'Younger' star has admitted she is not a fan of corsets in real life, as she doesn't like any clothing that "restricts" her bust.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: “With Daphne half the work was done for me once I was cinched into that corset. Immediately, because of the way the corset is fitted, your posture is held back, which means your head’s up, and you are moving in a certain way. Without the clothes I don’t think I would have been able to be her to the same degree. I wouldn’t have been able to feel like her.”

She continued: “I was lucky because I only had a half-corset. I didn’t mind it, but anything that restricts my boobs I would never do in real life. I like my boobs being free."