Phoebe Dynevor has landed a new role as a brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury.

The 'Bridgerton' actress - who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama - is excited to be working with the popular beauty brand and even revealed that her character wore the classic Pillow Talk lipstick.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as a Brand Ambassador. Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I've so admired her range for years.

"Even on 'Bridgerton', the make-up artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne!"

The 26-year-old actress is the face of their 2021 holiday campaign, which raises funds for Women for Women International, a non-profit providing vital support to women living in war-torn countries, with the sale of their Holiday Stocking.

She told PEOPLE: "I loved being part of Charlotte's holiday campaign. What I love most is that this campaign is not only a celebration of partnerships but is rooted in purpose and spreading kindness and love, brought to life through the products and fundraising for her charity partner Women for Women International. There's much more to come, watch this space."

Charlotte Tilbury herself says it was "written in the stars" for Phoebe to join her team.

She gushed: "I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in 'Bridgerton', I was certain she was wearing a Pillow Talk lip – and when I found out she was, I knew it was written in the stars!

"I love Phoebe's dedication to using her platform for purpose and as a force for good. She truly embodies the star power and feel-good energy of this year's holiday collection. I can't wait to share even more of the magic we will create together!"