Phoebe Bridgers has barely written a single song amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Smoke Signals' musician opened up to Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram Live, where she admitted she has suffered from writer's block during these unprecedented times.

She told the 'driver's license' hitmaker: “This is what I did for the pandemic.

“I probably wrote one half of a song.”

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter also spoke about how if she ever feels "depressed" on the road, she has so many people around her who put her at ease.

She told the 18-year-old pop star: “Getting to travel is great, but getting to travel because of [music] makes it much more fun.

“If you go on vacation and you get depressed, it’s so much worse. If you’re depressed on tour, you’re surrounded by people, you get to be with all your friends and it’s like work. The magical moments are so much better, and the sadder moments are really so much better.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe recently revealed she got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's 'Nothing New'.

The folk star is featured on the re-record of the outtake from the Grammy-winner's landmark 2012 album 'Red', and she shared how emotions were high when she laid down her part.

Phoebe said of guesting on 'Red (Taylor's Version)': “It’s just been a dream.

“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton also feature on tracks dusted off 'From the Vault' of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.

The former is on a new version of 'Everything Has Changed', and the pair also recorded a new duet together called 'Run', while the country superstar appears on the new cut of 'I Bet You Think About Me'.