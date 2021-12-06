Phoebe Bridgers has struggled to put pen to paper and write new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoebe Bridgers has barely written a single song amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Smoke Signals' musician opened up to Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram Live, where she admitted she has suffered from writer's block during these unprecedented times.
She told the 'driver's license' hitmaker: “This is what I did for the pandemic.
“I probably wrote one half of a song.”
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter also spoke about how if she ever feels "depressed" on the road, she has so many people around her who put her at ease.
She told the 18-year-old pop star: “Getting to travel is great, but getting to travel because of [music] makes it much more fun.
“If you go on vacation and you get depressed, it’s so much worse. If you’re depressed on tour, you’re surrounded by people, you get to be with all your friends and it’s like work. The magical moments are so much better, and the sadder moments are really so much better.”
Meanwhile, Phoebe recently revealed she got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's 'Nothing New'.
The folk star is featured on the re-record of the outtake from the Grammy-winner's landmark 2012 album 'Red', and she shared how emotions were high when she laid down her part.
Phoebe said of guesting on 'Red (Taylor's Version)': “It’s just been a dream.
“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”
Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton also feature on tracks dusted off 'From the Vault' of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.
The former is on a new version of 'Everything Has Changed', and the pair also recorded a new duet together called 'Run', while the country superstar appears on the new cut of 'I Bet You Think About Me'.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....