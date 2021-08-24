Phoebe Bridgers has moved her US shows to outdoor venues "in the interest of safety".

The 27-year-old folk-rock star has been forced to postpone some of the dates on her 'Reunion Tour' after she moved them from indoors out of an abundance of care for gig-goers and her crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending will also have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result, while Phoebe has asked that her fans wear masks to the gigs.

In a statement posted to her Twitter page, the 'Kyoto' singer said: "Let’s try this again…

In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.

"At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

"Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues.

"And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon. (sic)"

The move to outdoor venues comes as the US had a 7-day-average of 149,675 new cases up to August 22.

The tour dates are as follows:

September 2021

3 – St Louis, MO, Chesterfield Amphitheater

4 – Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

5 – Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

8 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

10 – Chicago, IL, Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – Minneapolis, MN, Surly Brewing Festival Field

12 – Madison, WI, Breese Stevens Field

14 – Detroit, MI, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

15 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark Amphitheater

17 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors

18 – Columbus, OH, Express Live

19 – Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

21 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

22 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stag at The Mann

23 – Dover, DE, Firefly Music Festival

25 – New York, NY, Governors Ball Music Festival

26 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

27 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

29 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

October 2021

2 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

4 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

9 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

16 – Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre

21 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Music Festival