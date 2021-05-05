Phoebe Bridgers makes her whole band wear suits.

The 26-year-old singer likes to mark her time performing on stage by having her indie outfit, boygenius, wear an onstage outfit that she can look at as memorabilia.

She told L’OFFICIEL USA magazine: "I make my whole band wear suits, and I love wearing fancy things. I made [Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of] boygenius wear matching costumes - they were very down - and now I have this keepsake forever. It marks an era and is a memory of that time, and it also becomes this ritual of doing your hair and make-up for the first time that day at 7pm and becoming your stage self."

The 'Garden Song' hitmaker also called out the "crazy double standard" regarding male and female artists dressing up on stage.

She explained: "I was dating a metalhead when I was around 13, and I asked him what he thought about Paramore, and he said it was stupid and that Hayley Williams is just “a chick who dances around". I also think that wearing a stage costume is so weirdly gendered, even though Kurt Cobain wore a costume too - he thought about what t-shirt he was going to wear to every single red carpet. Bruce Springsteen is also wearing a costume - and metal? Don’t even get me started. Those dudes are wearing eyeliner, but somehow Hayley Williams flipping her hair around is not hardcore? It’s such a crazy double standard about who’s allowed to dress up or not."

Meanwhile, Phoebe recently insisted she “doesn’t believe in” straight people.

The musician came out as bisexual when she was in high school and she thinks that being attracted to both men and women to some degree has become the norm in modern times.

She said: “I don’t know — I actually don’t believe that anyone is, like, entirely straight.

“I just don’t believe in straight people! It’s like, how? It’s 2021!”

The ‘Kyoto’ singer found coming out “was kind of the opposite of an issue” and she was always attracted to both “innocent indie boys” and “bombshell” movie characters.

She added: "I feel like I love little innocent indie boys, and then my most seminal female crushes were always the bombshells in ‘Transformer’ movies, or Jessica Rabbit, or whatever.”