Phoebe Bridgers has gotten a tattoo of a sword impaled with a letter from a fan.

The 26-year-old singer has shown off her new ink of the gift one of her fans gave to her at one of her gigs in 2019.

Phoebe had previously claimed that her former flame, musician Ryan Adams, once gave all the women on their tour a sword - but not her.

And one of her fans subsequently gave her a real sword with a note that read: “To protec To attacc To look f****** tight as hecc.

“Phoebe, I hope you like this real, authentic sword. You don’t need it, but you deserve it. Thanks for sharing your sad songs with us.”

The Grammy-nominated star had the body art done by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr Woo, as a permanent reminder.

She captioned a series of snaps of her tattoo and the real-life sword: "a fan brought me a note with a sword stabbed into it after a show and someone else got a tattoo of it so I did too

thank you @_dr_woo_

...and that is my wrist (sic)"

On not being gifted the weapon by Ryan, Phoebe had said: “I was on tour with Ryan Adams on [International] Women’s Day a few years ago and he got every woman on the crew a sword except for me.”

The 'Garden Song' singer was one of several women who accused Ryan, 46, of being abusive in an expose by the New York Times newspaper in 2019, allegations which he profusely denied.

Phoebe later issued a statement, in which she called out those close to Ryan who chose not to hold him "accountable".

She said at the time: “It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things. Thank you from my whole f****** heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me. They told me that what had happened was f***** up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them. Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable. They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them. Guys, if your friend is acting f***** up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.”