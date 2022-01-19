Peter Safran feels that 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is even better than its predecessor.

The 56-year-old movie producer is working on the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel after his involvement in the original 2019 movie and insists that the new project will take Zachary Levi's superhero to new heights.

Speaking to Collider, Peter said: "I loved the first 'Shazam!' movie. I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it.

"I feel like the second one has more emotion, more humour, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything we loved in the first movie really turned up to 11. So I love it."

Peter – whose previous film credits include 'The Conjuring' and 'Aquaman' – believes the additions of new cast members such as Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler will make the new blockbuster, which is set for release in 2023, even better.

The producer explained: "I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions.

"I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Peter also says that the sequel was a "really smooth shoot" as director David Sandberg was returning from the first film.

He shared: "The glory of having the same filmmaker, David Sandberg, who had lived through the first one and then really knew what he wanted for the second one to amp it up, it was a great shoot. It was very, very smooth. We had an incredible script from Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan so it was a really smooth shoot. I think now obviously having seen cuts of the movie, it's really reflected in that final product."