Pete Davidson is to star in the new Miramax horror thriller 'The Home'.

The 28-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the new flick that is being helmed by 'The Purge' director James DeMonaco.

DeMonaco and Adam Canto have written the script for the film with Miramax's Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier producing along with the director.

Pete will play the role of Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realises its residents and caretakers harbour sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, Max begins to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child.

Block said: "We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision.

"James' 'The Purge' horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete's versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."

The production is set to begin later this month and the picture will join Miramax's impressive slate of horror movies that includes 'Halloween', 'Scream' and 'Dracula'.

Meanwhile, Pete will lead the cast of the Netflix biopic 'I Slept With Joey Ramone'.

The comedian will team up with director Jason Orley for the third time in his career as he stars as the punk rock pioneer as they relive his rise through the music industry.

The movie is centred around the memoir of the same name by Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, who is executive producing the Netflix project alongside Pete, Rory Rosegarten, and David Spiegelman.

Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STX Motion Picture Group, has teased what fans of the late musician can expect from the movie.

He said: "When you share a bed with someone - and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime - you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band - he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.

"'I Slept with Joey Ramone’ is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family."