Pete Davidson is to star in 'American Sole'.

The 26-year-old actor and comedian will feature alongside O'Shea Jackson Jr, 29, in the comedy film, which is being produced by Kevin Hart and basketball star Chris Paul.

The flick will be written and directed by Ian Edelman and is being developed by STXfilms. Kevin is set to produce for Hartbeat banner with Paul producing his first feature movie through his Oh Dipp!!! label.

The film follows a pair of twentysomethings (Pete and O'Shea) who clear their college debt by using the quick cash of the after-market sneaker trade. However, their American dream soon becomes a nightmare after their start-up runs out of money and a shady investor becomes their only way out.

Chris said: '''American Sole' is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market. With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I'm excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story.''

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, added: ''We're always looking for ways to tap into the zeitgeist, and anyone who's paying attention to popular culture around the world knows that this particular trend authentically marries the worlds of fashion, music, sports and business and this project has garnered genuine interest in all of those key verticals.

''We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn't ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms.''