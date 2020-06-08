Pete Davidson's world got so ''dark and scary'' that he contemplated ending his life.

The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian admits he ''got as close as you can get'' to death but he has since ''met the right doctors'' and is doing much better.

He said: ''I got as close as you can get - just like testing the waters. Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.''

And Pete recalled how he diced with death by closing his eyes whilst driving and not using a seatbelt.

Speaking about a scene in 'The King of Staten Island', where he drives with his eyes closed and nearly crashes the car, he added on CBS Sunday Morning: ''I used to do that. I used to close my eyes on a closed road usually at night and I would ride without a seatbelt.''

In late 2018, Pete sparked fears for his life after he posted on Twitter that he ''didn't know how much longer he could last''.

He wrote at the time: ''I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer i can last. all I've ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so. (sic)''

Prior to that, Pete said he hopes that being open about his own vulnerabilities ''will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth''.

The comedian added: ''No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''