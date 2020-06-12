Pete Davidson has admitted he's a ''hopeless romantic'' but he hopes he's ''fortunate enough'' to find ''true love''.
Pete Davidson hopes to find ''true love'' one day.
The 'King of Staten Island' actor - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, and has also dated Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber - has admitted he's a ''hopeless romantic'', but he hopes one day he'll be ''fortunate enough'' to find ''true love''.
Pete told 'PEOPLE Now': ''I am a hopeless romantic. I think I believe in true love, and I think being in love is a great thing, and I hope I am fortunate enough to find that one day.''
Following his high profile romances, Pete insisted earlier this year that he's ''staying away'' from dating for the time being - unless he finds the one.
He said: ''[I'm] not dating for a while, unless I meet the love of my life. I'm pretty done with [dating], I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot.''
The 26-year-old comedian previously said he treats his partners like ''princesses'', and said his ''love language'' when he's in a relationship is to spoil his loved one as much as possible.
He said: ''My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.''
Meanwhile, Pete previously recalled how his family ''freaked out'' when he started dating 'Underworld' actress Kate.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star enjoyed a brief romance with the 46-year-old actress last year, when they were spotted together at a Golden Globes after party in January, before splitting just a few months later in April.
And Pete has said he became the envy of the males in his family when the news emerged.
He said: ''All of my uncles freaked out.''
The 'Dirt' star dubbed Kate as ''one of the funniest people'' he's ''ever met'', and said their romance only came to an end because he was taking time to work on his mental health and couldn't keep up a relationship.
Pete - who gave a similar reason for his split with Kaia - explained: ''She's one of the funniest people I've ever met.
''[We split because] I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern. I wasn't right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She's a superstar.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...