Pete Davidson feels like he is ''misunderstood''.

The 26-year-old comedian - who admitted co-writing new semi-autobiographical film 'The King of Staten Island' has been a cathartic experience - is keen to show everyone who he really is.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I kind of feel a little bit misunderstood and I feel like, it's a really tricky situation, but I think what Judd [Apatow] and I and David Sirus did, I think hopefully it'll get that point across better.

''It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister and my dad.''

Pete's late father Scott was a New York City firefighter who passed away in service on September 11, 2001 when the star was just seven years old.

In his upcoming film, the 'Saturday Night Live' star plays a stoner and slacker who lost his firefighter dad at the same age.

He added: ''I think having to, you know, deal with that sort of thing at such a great scale really helped me heal.

''It really made me think that I could put this behind me now, because we like, went through it all together, so I really feel a lot better and I hope some other people can also relate to that.''

Pete - who has been open about his own mental health struggles - also suggested the character's similar journey towards healing will help viewers with their own experiences.

He explained: ''A lot of people struggle, and I think, you know, watching Scott go through this and find a way to heal through a tragedy is important.

''We don't see enough of that, so I think we did a good job of that.''

Meanwhile, the star revealed he has also sought help for his own healing, on top of the experience of writing his own film.

He said: ''My therapists are really on the ball, and I'm very lucky to have them in my life. I recommend that everybody go to therapy.''