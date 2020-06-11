Peggy Gou is helping to support nightlife around the world.

The DJ has partnered with Jägermeister on their #SaveTheNight initiative, which has seen the drinks company launch a limited-edition bottle to raise money to help artists, creatives, bartenders and club-owners who are struggling to make a living amid the coronavirus pandemic and she's proud to be an ambassador for the campaign.

She said: ''It's a privilege to partner with Jägermeister to donate €1,000,000 to support nightlife around the world. The nightlife community is suffering and we need to stand together and help each other through this very tough situation. If we can find a way forward, I'm sure our best nights are yet to come.''

Internationally-renowned illustrator Max Löffler has designed the new bottle artwork - which marks the first time in the drink's history that it has altered their iconic labelling and cap - with a design that combines the elements of a portal, a tunnel and a beam of light on the horizon, to symbolise the crisis, the path towards better days, and hope.

The label on the back of the bottle reads: ''The good times will come again. Until they do, this bottle is for those who make the night. Together, we support them. Together, we will #SaveTheNight.''

Peggy is working closely with the Jägermeister UK team to select the local charities and causes that will be supported by the campaign.

The #SAVETHENIGHT Limited Edition Bottle is exclusive to www.jagershop.co.uk and costs £17.