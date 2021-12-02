Paulina Porizkova shares her sexy lingerie snaps to “celebrate” herself.

The 56-year-old supermodel posed in Christian Louboutins - and not much else - to honour having the “softness of maturity” as she embraces getting older.

She wrote on Instagram: “When I was younger, I put on lingerie for HIM. Now I dress in lingerie for ME. No, I no longer have the suppleness of youth, but I have the softness of maturity."

The blonde beauty - who burst onto the fashion scene in the 80s - noted some of her signature features had changed, such as the emergence of her grey hair and wrinkles, but the signs of ageing have only added to her life.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl continued: “My eyes may not be as clearly defined or wide, but they see so much more. My lips may not be as full, but they are far more willing to speak truths and laugh without restraint. My hair is no longer brown, but the softening silver strands add interest and contrast. My skin no longer reflects light like a polished mirror, instead it gathers it, and puts it inside my heart, where it warms and makes me shine.”

The former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge ended her social media message with the admission that she “never liked the way I look more than I do today.”

She wrote: “I celebrate me, my body and the things it can do and feel. (So what – a little hip arthritis…) And mourn the years I lost to be able to fully appreciate it,” she wrote.

“I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today. (The other stuff is still work in progress.) And THAT’S why I wear lingerie.”

Earlier this year, Paulina sported nothing but a sheer bodysuit - and no retouching - on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia to show the “real” her.

She explained: “The more I posted the reality and the real me, the more people responded to it.”

The ‘Portfolio’ star feels “enormous strides” have been made in widening the definition of what is beautiful, but age is “the last frontier”.

Paulina continued: “I think we’ve made enormous strides in accepting all different sorts of beauty; I think size and color and all of these things that used to be so uniform now have broadened to a pretty spectacular [degree]. But age, ageism, that’s kind of like the last frontier.”