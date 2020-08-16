Paul Mescal is ''smitten'' with Phoebe Bridgers.

The 'Normal People' star was recently spotted having breakfast with the US singer at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, Cork, Ireland, and although he signed up to celebrity dating app Raya just days after their date, it's now thought the online dating account is a ''smokescreen'' to cover up their blossoming romance.

Paul and Phoebe reportedly went on a night out the evening before their breakfast date, where they enjoyed several tequila slammers and cemented the beginnings of their relationship.

A source told The Sunday Mirror's Watts the Goss column: ''Paul invited pals and they played wild drinking games.

''They're both smitten. His membership on the celeb dating site Raya is a smokescreen to cover up that they're secretly an item.''

The rumoured couple met in May, when the 24-year-old actor joined Phoebe for a vodcast for her Instagram Live.

Paul and the 25-year-old singer then stayed on Zoom together after the Live was over, where they drank together for several hours.

The actor was reported to have joined Raya last month, where he also used Phoebe's song 'I Know The End' on his profile.

A source said at the time: ''Paul has become very famous in lockdown and he could have practically any woman he wants at this point.

''He knows he would be recognised instantly on regular dating apps so has turned to Raya because it's more exclusive and discreet.

''He had to be invited onto it by one of his new celebrity pals and then apply before he was allowed to set up an account. But there are lots of beautiful people on there for him.''