Paul Mescal says his sex symbol status won't last.

The 24-year-old actor - who has just received an Emmy nomination for his role as Connell Waldron in 'Normal People' - insisted that people are just getting caught up in the racy content of the show and it will pass.

He told E! News: ''It's very sex forward, obviously. I try not to think about it too much honestly because I don't think it's particularly useful... It's not permanent; it's a temporary thing I think.''

Paul has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series alongside Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Irons and he finds it ''surreal'' to be competing against his heroes.

He said: ''There's been tons of people that have reached out. The one recently, I think two or three weeks ago, Hugh Jackman reached out and I'm a massive, super fan of him. He sent the most gorgeous email and now I'm kind of pinching myself that I'm nominated in the same category as him and it just feels really surreal.''

Paul also revealed he was ''desperate'' to celebrate his Emmy nomination with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who played Marianne Sheridan.

He said: ''She's not nearby at the moment. I wish desperately that we could but I think I'm going to see her this week at some point so we'll celebrate then.''