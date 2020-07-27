'Normal People' star Paul Mescal is looking to date another famous person after setting up a profile on celebrity dating app Raya.
The 'Normal People' hunk has reportedly signed up to the popular app to find love with another famous person - just days after he was spotted having breakfast with US singer Phoebe Bridgers at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, Cork, Ireland.
However, it's now been suggested that he may just be a fan of Phoebe's music, as he has used her song 'I Know The End' on his profile.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Paul has become very famous in lockdown and he could have practically any woman he wants at this point.
''He knows he would be recognised instantly on regular dating apps so has turned to Raya because it's more exclusive and discreet.
''He had to be invited onto it by one of his new celebrity pals and then apply before he was allowed to set up an account. But there are lots of beautiful people on there for him.''
It was Cafe owner Tracey Keoghan who revealed the 24-year-old actor - who has become somewhat of a sex symbol since starring as Connell Waldron on the hit BBC drama - and the 25-year-old singer had met.
She told CorkBeo: ''He was lovely altogether, very relaxed, very friendly.
''There were a lot of disappointed girls around here when they heard he had been in and they didn't see him. Phoebe was lovely, she's a musician, very talented, I hear.''
And a tweet on the cafe's account read: ''Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people.''
Phoebe previously gushed that she was a huge fan of 'Normal People' and that ''the cute boy'', Paul, was following her on Instagram.
She said: ''I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.''
They later did an Instagram Live together as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.
