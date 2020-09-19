Paul Mescal was horrified when a fan nearly fell off their bicycle while ogling him.

The 'Normal People' actor was out for a shirtless jog in London when a fan became so distracted by his chiselled torso that they nearly had an accident.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''The worst decision I made after the show was when I was running along the canal.

''It was too hot and I took my top off. Somebody nearly came over the top of their bike because they were screaming.

''I would have felt very guilty if they had been injured.''

Paul - who played Connell Waldron in the TV show - also explained that shooting the racy sex scenes with co-star Daisy Edgar Jones was embarrassing and unsexy.

He said: ''On the Friday of the first week, me and Daisy had to do a day of sex scenes and we were covered in this gel called Egyptian Magic. It's basically fake sweat.

''We had to switch positions and our bodies were in close contact. When we separated it made a really loud fart noise.

''Me and Daisy started hysterically laughing, but the crew and director (Lenny Abrahamson) all thought that one of us had farted and really were trying to preserve our dignity.

''Once you fake fart in front of the other person, it's all good.

''The modesty pouch is categorically unsexy. It's just not a sexy garment. It's a tiny little pouch, an awfully strange thing.

''Filming those scenes is probably the least sexy thing you'll ever do in your life, so it is amazing that they turned out so brilliantly, because at the time, they are quite unsexy.''