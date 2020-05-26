Paul Mescal is auctioning off a chain for charity.

The chain belonging to the 24-year-old actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers and even has its own Instagram account, and Paul has decided to donate one of his own accessories to a raffle for Pieta House, which works to prevent suicide and self-harm.

Paul said: ''I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since 'Normal People' hit television screens. Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.

''Episode 10 of Normal People also touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations. I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland.''

Proceeds from the raffle will to go Pieta's work in providing free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide.

A message on the raffle page reads: '''Normal People's Paul Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron, has teamed up with Pieta, to raffle off a personal chain and raise much needed funds. The coming of age show is a TV adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's iconic novel, which has taken the world by storm in recent weeks and has broken records on both the BBC Player and the RTÉ Player.

''The postponement of Pieta's flagship fundraiser Darkness into Light due to COVID-19 left the charity with a very significant funding gap this year. Pieta relies on the public for 80 per cent of its funding to ensure they can provide continuous availability of their national mental health service free of charge.

''The raffle will be open for two weeks from May 25th until Monday June 8th. To be in with a chance to win Paul's chain and support Pieta there will be four options to choose from which will impact the number of times you enter the raffle - the more you donate the more likely you are to win this extremely sought-after prize!''