Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have been spotted together in Ireland.

'Normal People' star Paul has been staying in Acton's hotel in Kinsale, Cork and he and American singer Phoebe - who appears to have flown in to Ireland from the US - enjoyed a breakfast together at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in the town.

Cafe owner Tracey Keoghan told CorkBeo: ''He was lovely altogether, very relaxed, very friendly.

''There were a lot of disappointed girls around here when they heard he had been in and they didn't see him. Phoebe was lovely, she's a musician, very talented, I hear''.

And a tweet on the cafe's account read: ''Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people.''

Phoebe, 25, previously told NME that she was a huge fan of 'Normal People' and ''the cute boy'', Paul, 24, was following her on Instagram.

She said: ''I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.''

They later did an Instagram Live together as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.

Meanwhile, Paul previously admitted he feels uncomfortable with becoming an overnight sex symbol after playing Connell Waldron in 'Normal People'.

He said: ''To be honest, it's uncomfortable. 'I'm not trying to be full of faux humility but it's a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play.

''And I think that's the thing I'm focusing on. I'm not Connell, I'm totally different to him. I think maybe what's sexy about Connell is he's kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I'm definitely not back-footed or aloof.

''It was kind of fun at the start - 'Oh, this is mad, people think that Connell's sexy' - and then a weird thing has kind of crept in where, when people DM, there's this feeling that maybe there's an anticipation that I'm him.

''This is for the record - if anybody ever dates me, I am not Connell, and nor do I want to be him.''