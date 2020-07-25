Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have been spotted together in Ireland after the American singer reportedly flew in to Ireland to meet up with the 'Normal People' star.
'Normal People' star Paul has been staying in Acton's hotel in Kinsale, Cork and he and American singer Phoebe - who appears to have flown in to Ireland from the US - enjoyed a breakfast together at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in the town.
Cafe owner Tracey Keoghan told CorkBeo: ''He was lovely altogether, very relaxed, very friendly.
''There were a lot of disappointed girls around here when they heard he had been in and they didn't see him. Phoebe was lovely, she's a musician, very talented, I hear''.
And a tweet on the cafe's account read: ''Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people.''
Phoebe, 25, previously told NME that she was a huge fan of 'Normal People' and ''the cute boy'', Paul, 24, was following her on Instagram.
She said: ''I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.''
They later did an Instagram Live together as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.
Meanwhile, Paul previously admitted he feels uncomfortable with becoming an overnight sex symbol after playing Connell Waldron in 'Normal People'.
He said: ''To be honest, it's uncomfortable. 'I'm not trying to be full of faux humility but it's a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play.
''And I think that's the thing I'm focusing on. I'm not Connell, I'm totally different to him. I think maybe what's sexy about Connell is he's kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I'm definitely not back-footed or aloof.
''It was kind of fun at the start - 'Oh, this is mad, people think that Connell's sexy' - and then a weird thing has kind of crept in where, when people DM, there's this feeling that maybe there's an anticipation that I'm him.
''This is for the record - if anybody ever dates me, I am not Connell, and nor do I want to be him.''
