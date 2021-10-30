Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor will co-star in the romantic drama 'The History of Sound'.

The 'Normal People' actor and the 'Crown' star will star in the “universal love story” directed by Oliver Hermanus and adapted by Ben Shattuck from his own short story of the same name.

The story follows two men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen during the World War One period.

Hermanus said in a statement: “I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen. Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told - it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over."

End Cue’s Andrew Kortschak, who is producing the movie, added: "Working with Oliver, Ben, Paul and Josh is an immense privilege. We are all struck by Ben’s beautiful and resonant short story, exploring love, loss and memory. We are beyond excited to adapt this story for the screen with this incredible team.”

Embankment’s Tim Haslam said: “Ben Shattuck beautifully combines the epic and intimate minutiae of ‘life’, capturing the freedom and truth of human instinct and its conflict with expectation. 'The History of Sound' gives us so much to experience and take home.”