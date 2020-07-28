Famke Janssen's new show has made her paranoid.

The 55-year-old actress stars in 'The Capture' about a war veteran accused of murder and kidnapping, backed by damning CCTV evidence, and Famke admitted that the role has made her more conscious of surveillance.

Speaking during [email protected], she said: ''I've definitely started noticing cameras more than I did before. And I'm incredibly private as a person! I don't do social media or anything... just to protect my privacy.

''Everything is turned off on my phone. Just knowing the ends to which people can go and how incredibly complicated it is in today's world to have any type of privacy. And what you do and say can be used against you. And then, with manipulation of existing footage makes it even more frightening to me.''

Co-star Ron Perlman added: ''They're listening and they're watching. And they can do anything that they want with that information, depending on what kind of mood they're in at any given time.''

Meanwhile, the popular BBC One secret service surveillance show, which also airs on NBCU's streaming service Peacock, has already been commissioned for a second series.

Drama chief Piers Wenger said: ''The BBC is so proud of 'The Capture' which gripped and enticed audiences, and grew its audience each week from episode three - which is no mean feat.''

Executive producer Rosie Alison previously said: ''There's definitely scope for another series, because by the end the possibilities are opened up even more.

''We pose a big moral question that I think our audiences will have different perspectives on and there's room for this idea to go a lot further.

''It's like throwing a small pebble into a pond and watching it ripple outwards!''