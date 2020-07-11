Paige Turley is recording her first album.

The 'Love Island' star - who previously dated Lewis Capaldi - has been spending time in the recording studio and is eager to release her music for the world to hear.

A source told The Sun Online: ''She's really excited to be in the studio. She's got a lot of ideas she's working on.

''She doesn't know if the album will be pop or more dance, but it's a case of getting in the studio and seeing what works at the moment.

''The album won't be out until next year - it's very early days.''

Before finding fame on 'Love Island', Paige made it to the semi-finals of 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2012, where she sang Birdy's 'Skinny Love'.

While Lewis' 'Someone You Loved' was believed to be about Paige, who he dated from 2014 to 2016, he revealed this year that it was actually inspired by his late grandmother.

He said: ''Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on 'Love Island'.

''It's actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago. I hope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV dating show.''