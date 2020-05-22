Ozzy Osbourne is obsessed with UFOs.

The 71-year-old rocker spends hours watching TV shows about aliens and is convinced that Earth has been visited by beings from another planet.

His wife Sharon, 67, told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show: ''He is obsessed. He watches all those hokey shows about aliens and I am like, 'Why are you spending three hours a day watching it?'

''And he goes, 'Look at this, look at this. See what that is', and I'm like, 'No, I can't. I don't know what it is. What is it?'

''He says it is a spaceship and I'm like, 'no it's not'.''

And Sharon revealed Ozzy is so serious in his beliefs about life on other planets that he has written a song called 'Scary Little Green Men', which includes the lyrics 'Men on the moon, won't you tell us the truth, is there anyone out there?'

Sharon also spoke about Ozzy's 2020 track 'Eat Me', which was inspired by the case of a German cannibal, Armin Meiwes, who ate voluntary victim Bernd-Jürgen Brandes.

She said: ''He was obsessed about this guy he read about in Germany that wanted to be eaten so he put an ad in the paper for people that wanted to eat him.

''It's a true story. And he got seven applicants. Just a crazy person in Gremany that wanted to be eaten so Ozzy wrote a song called 'Eat Me'.''