Orville Peck has hailed working with Shania Twain a ''dream come true''.

The 20-year-old singer has teamed up with the 'Still the One' hitmaker on 'Legends Never Die', which features on his upcoming 'Show Pony', and he was delighted to get to collaborate with the star because she has always been a ''huge influence'' on him.

He said: ''Working with Shania was a dream come true. Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.''

Shania teased the collaboration in a cryptic tweet last week, which was later reposted by Orville.

She wrote: ''Baby we've been up all night.''

'Show Pony' is released on 12 June and the 'No Glory in the West' hitmaker thinks it is a much more ''confident'' record than its predecessor, 'Pony'.

He said: ''['Show Pony'] is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically.

''Like all country albums, 'Show Pony' is a little collection of stories - some sad, some happy - and I am excited for people to hear it.''

In April, Shania performed with her horse and dog on the 'ACM Presents: Our Country' TV special.

After singing 'Honey, I'm Home', she said: ''These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do, and pull together get through it. From our homes to your homes, with stories, songs, and all of us because let's face it, we're all in this together.''

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker then belted out mega-hit 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'.

The programme's host Gayle King had teased: ''Shania Twain is in her barn with a horse and she's playing her song.

''The horse is very curious, but please pay attention to her dog, who's just sitting there and never moves like, 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'

''I can't say enough about how beautifully done it was.''