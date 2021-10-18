Orla Gartland has appealed for the return of her stolen stage gear.

The 26-year-old Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist's tour van was parked at Wembley Travelodge's car park at the weekend when she was in town with her band to play London’s Electric Ballroom in Camden on Friday (15.10.21).

And the 'Souvenirs' star has alleged that 13 pieces of equipment were taken from the parked vehicle, including two Fender guitars and a custom kick drum emblazoned with the Dublin-born star's name.

Anyone who spots the missing kit has been asked to email the artist's manager via email.

Orla wrote on Instagram: “Here it is lads, the post no one wants to make: yesterday our tour van was broken into in the carpark of the Travelodge Wembley and some of our gear taken.

“Some of it may end up discarded but we’re certain some will end up on sale – please keep an eye out in shops & online and contact my manager [email protected] with any info.

“it seems that whoever broke into the van was disturbed and didn’t get a chance to help themselves to everything there – this could have been much worse. no one is hurt and everyone in our beautiful tour crew has been supporting one another so much since all of this kicked off.”

The musician just completed the UK leg of her tour in support of her acclaimed debut album, ', ‘Woman On The Internet', and is due to play three gigs in Ireland in December, before heading to Europe in April.