Oritsé Williams is dating Kazz Kumar.

The JLS star has found love with stunning singer, who he met when she approached him via social media earlier this year.

Oritsé, 33, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We've kept our relationship real. It was important for me that there was no interference or distraction and we could experience something genuine.

''We met through social media. She messaged me first. She knew what she wanted and came right for it. She's amazing.

Things are so serious between them that Oritsé has even introduced Kazz to his beloved mother Sonia, who is battling multiple sclerosis and has been shielding during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explaining that he brought Kazz along on his first visit to his mother after lockdown restrictions ended, he said: ''It was the first time my mum and Kazz met. I was looking at one queen and another queen. It was beautiful to watch them together.''

Kazz is Oritsé's first girlfriend since he was cleared of rape charges in May 2019, following ''three years of hell''.

And the star previously revealed he was planning to open up about his ordeal in his new music.

He said: ''The music that I've made tells quite a story, I've made this music in the hardest time of my life - this is new music.

''My music's about my life and my experiences over the last few years, so you know, whatever that entails. It's very emotional, I put my soul into it you know, I put my heart and my soul into it.''